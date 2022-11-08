LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Dona Ana County sees about 15,000 ballots cast as of early afternoon on Election Day.

Election clerk Amanda Lopez Askin said these numbers include early voting ballots and the ones that were cast today before 3:00 p.m.

“It’s hard to compare even 2018 to 2020 to 2022, it’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Lopez Askin said.

She explained that in 2020 there were about 30,000 absentee ballots cast and those numbers have dropped in this year’s election.

“We are seeing a bit of a less turnout than in 2020 at that point, but we could make up for it before the end of the day,” she explained.

One voter ,Stacy Torres, voting at the Dona Ana County Government Center this afternoon said it was worth it standing in line to cast her ballot.

“If you don’t vote you can’t complain,” said one Dona Ana County voter Keith Parsons.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store