EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sherrif’s Office asks for the community’s help to locate a wanted man accused of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor.

36-year-old Vincent Michael Darley has a warrant for his arrest, issued by the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

If you have information on the location of Mr. Darley, please contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.