Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway teen from Anthony, New Mexico.



According to DASO, Ariel Corral, 17, was last seen on August 31 at about 2:00 p.m. leaving Gadsden High School driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche that’s tan in color and has New Mexico license plate 65795US.



Corral is described as 5’02” in height, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair with blonde tips. Officials said she’s believed to have traveled to the El Paso, TX area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ariel Corral is asked to call DASO at (575) 525-1911.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.