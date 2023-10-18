EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man from Las Cruces who was last seen on Monday, Oct. 16, according to New Mexico State Police.

State police says Genaro Contreras, 70, was last seen this past Monday at around 6 p.m. at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces. His direction of travel is unknown.

State Police says Contreras was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue and white striped shirt, and a brown hat.

Contreras is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.