Dona Ana County Sheriff’s office asking community’s help identifying body found in desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the body of a woman that was found in the desert.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman is between the ages of 20 and 35 and was found at about 2:33 p.m. on October 15 near the Las Alturas frontage road that is west of the Mesquite exit on Interstate 10.
The female is described as being possibly caucasian with shoulder-length hair and has a tattoo on her left wrist and was wearing star wars shorts.
The Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart providing a photo of the woman’s tattoo asking that anyone with information about her identity contact Detective Bo Nevarez by email at robertn@donaanacounty.org.
