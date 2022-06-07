LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) There were two Democrats and two Republicans running for Dona Ana County Sherriff in the primary election.

Unofficial results show incumbent Kim Stewart in the lead for the Democratic nomination with 60 percent of the vote. Followed by Democratic challenger James Frietze who has 40 percent of the vote.

For the Republican nomination candidate, Byron Hollister is in the lead with 57 percent of the vote followed by challenger Omar Chaves who has 43 percent.

The winner of each parties race will face each other in the general election.

Incumbent Kim Stewart telling KTSM 9 News her record as the Dona Ana County Sheriff since 2018 speaks for itself.

“Just in the last week we have had really great interest by Senator Heidrick to get us the Southern Crime Lab reopened. That’s a significant achievement if we are able to do that for all of the southern part of the state not just Dona Ana County. And a long those same lines we are going to reestablish are criminalistics bureau this department had years ago I don’t know what happened to it. We have requested $500,000 mobile lab I am very excited I believe the BOCC will vote positively on this budget and it’s going to give me three crime scene technicians, that is going to be huge to relieving the pressure of detectives,” said Stewart.

Stewarts Democratic challenger James Frietze saying he has administrative experience as he is a retired captain saying he want’s to get more involved with the community. In addition to getting officers training and more time to read and do their required training.

Candidate Hollister who is in the lead for the Republican nomination says his main reason for running was because of border security. However, he tells KTSM 9 News that after the mass shooting in Uvalde he is focused on school security.

“Because of the drugs and the human trafficking that are coming through there and I think I can make a difference on day one getting us back in those grants that help fight that, but with the shooting recently in Uvalde that topic has become number one on how we fortify our schools because we don’t have recourse officers in the county right now they’ve all been pulled from there. So I have several ideas to put forth to fortify our schools and make them safe,” said Byron Hollister.

Hollister’s Republican Challenger Omar Chavez telling KTSM 9 News that his focus also on border security in addition to getting non-paid volunteer looking at veterans to be at schools as recourse officers.

The results that came in Tuesday night are unofficial.