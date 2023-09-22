EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart is asking anyone who may have been the victim of a former deputy accused of kidnapping and sexual assault to come forward and contact the U.S Attorney’s Office for New Mexico.

Stewart held a news conference on Friday, Sept. 22 to talk about what Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office has done in response to former Deputy Michael Andrew Martinez, who is facing federal civil rights and obstruction of justice charges in connection to crimes he allegedly committed in April of this year.

Stewart says the Sheriff’s Office conducted an immediate investigation with state and federal partners, adding that staff reviewed around 300 hours of body camera footage that was stored in their system from a previous body camera that Martinez wore.

The Sheriff’s Office started the internal process back in late August and early September, regarding the contact Martinez had with other individuals “where he was alone, driving alone,” Stewart said.

The Sheriff’s Office also contacted all citation recipients of Martinez, including those who received warnings or citations that were dismissed by him.

“We have contacted the majority of those individuals, the women who have had contact with him and we have gotten no negative reports,” Stewart said.

Stewart asks that anyone who had contact with Martinez and there was the possibility of illegal or suspicious activity to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“They are the ones ultimately who took this investigation,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said that Martinez was on a probationary period that allowed the Sheriff’s Office to terminate him without cause.

Stewart says she doesn’t know whether state charges will be pursued through New Mexico State Police.

“We do believe in duty to report. We do believe that violation of civil rights is paramount to maintaining public trust,” Stewart said.

Stewart concluded the press conference by sharing some words to the unnamed victim, stating, “Personally, as a woman, a mother of two daughters, I’m very sorry. I’m very sorry.”