Doña Ana County reports 4 new cases; 8 additional deaths in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 116 additional positive cases and 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
These new numbers bring the total number of cases in New Mexico to 1,597, and the total umber of deaths to 44.
According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 23 new cases in McKinley County
- 31 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent death related cases are:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington.
As of today, 90 individuals are hospitalized and 353 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 according to a release.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).