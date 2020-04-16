Doña Ana County reports 4 new cases; 8 additional deaths in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 116 additional positive cases and 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

These new numbers bring the total number of cases in New Mexico to 1,597, and the total umber of deaths to 44.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Valencia County

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent death related cases are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington.

As of today, 90 individuals are hospitalized and 353 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 according to a release.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).