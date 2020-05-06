Doña Ana County reports 7 new cases; 7 additional deaths reported statewide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health announced 153 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and 7 deaths on Wednesday.

As of today, there are 4,291 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, and 169 deaths.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

8 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Lea County

63 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

38 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A third male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A fourth male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

There are currently 193 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico, and 1,073 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

According to a release, thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.