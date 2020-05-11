Doña Ana County reports 24 new cases; state total at 5, 069

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 207 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and eight more deaths.
As of today, there are 5,069 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, and 208 deaths.
According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 24 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 63 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 73 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 11 new cases at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
The Department of Health on Monday also reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
The Department of Health currently reports 30 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held at the federal Otero County Processing Center run by ICE in Otero County, a release said.
There are currently 207 people hospitalized, and as of today, 1,300 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).