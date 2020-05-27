Doña Ana County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; 54 total cases at Otero County Prison Facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials announced 127 additional positive tests for COVID-19. 13 from Doña Ana County, and two new cases at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The two cases from the Otero County Prison Facility came from two federal prisoners according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

That makes a total of 439 cases in Doña Ana, 54 federal prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility, 42 New Mexico Corrections prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility, and 92 federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center.

The total number of cases in New Mexico is now at 7,252, and 329 additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As of today there are 210 individuals hospitalized, and 2,638 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

33 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

37 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County.

The Federal Torrence County Detention Facility reported one new case.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).