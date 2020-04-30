Doña Ana County reports 13 new cases; 11 additional deaths statewide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 198 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 from Doña Ana County.

New mexico now has 3,411 positive tests, and a total of 123 deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

48 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

74 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

45 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported 11 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a new resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A third female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

As of today, there are currently 760 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered, and 172 patients remain in the hospital.

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).