Doña Ana County reports 13 new cases; 11 additional deaths statewide

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 198 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 from Doña Ana County.

New mexico now has 3,411 positive tests, and a total of 123 deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 48 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 74 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 45 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported 11 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a new resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque. 
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A third female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

As of today, there are currently 760 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered, and 172 patients remain in the hospital.

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: 

  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
  • Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath. 

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

