Doña Ana County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases; 5 additional deaths statewide

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 186 additional positive tests for COVID-19, and 11 were from Doña Ana County.

As of today, there are 4,031 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, and 156 deaths.

According to a release, per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 89 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 47 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County

The Department of Health on Monday also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

There are currently 181 people hospitalized and 842 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, a release said.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell​ should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

