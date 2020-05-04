Doña Ana County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases; 5 additional deaths statewide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 186 additional positive tests for COVID-19, and 11 were from Doña Ana County.
As of today, there are 4,031 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, and 156 deaths.
According to a release, per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 89 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 47 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
The Department of Health on Monday also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
There are currently 181 people hospitalized and 842 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, a release said.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).