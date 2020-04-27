Doña Ana County reports 10 new cases; deaths in New Mexico now in the triple digits

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 101 additional positive tests for COVID-19, 10 being from Doña Ana County.

New Mexico COVID-19 cases now at a total of 2,823.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 8 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 58 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County

New Mexico health officials also reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19. Those are:

  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The total number of deaths in the state of New Mexico due to COVID-19 is now 104.

There are currently 155 individuals hospitalized and 666 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered according to a release.

As of today, New Mexico has now had 2,823 positive test for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 694
  • Catron County: 1
  • Chaves County: 22
  • Cibola County: 41
  • Colfax County: 5
  • Curry County: 12
  • Doña Ana County: 126
  • Eddy County: 12
  • Grant County: 14
  • Guadalupe County: 13
  • Harding County: 1
  • Lea County: 10
  • Lincoln County: 2
  • Los Alamos County: 6
  • Luna County: 3
  • McKinley County: 778
  • Otero County: 4
  • Quay County: 4
  • Rio Arriba County: 14
  • Roosevelt County: 7
  • Sandoval County: 378
  • San Juan County: 463
  • San Miguel County: 2
  • Santa Fe County: 95
  • Socorro County: 40
  • Taos County: 17
  • Torrance County: 14
  • Union County: 3
  • Valencia County: 42

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso"

Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies"

Governor's plan to reopen Texas businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor's plan to reopen Texas businesses"

Retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott announces"

Gov. Abbott announces phase one of reopening Texas economy begins on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces phase one of reopening Texas economy begins on May 1"

Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz