Doña Ana County reports 10 new cases; deaths in New Mexico now in the triple digits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A member of Mayor Dee Margo's 'Economic Recovery Task Force' said Governor Greg Abbott's plan will preserve local businesses.

"We know that El Pasoans are eager to get back to work. I think his order struck that balance based on a phased in plan, that emphasizes individual responsibility, business responsibility, when it comes to social distancing, and proper precautions. While at the same time opening up a major part of our economy," Jon Barela, CEO of Borderplex Alliance told KTSM.

Borderplex Alliance is a non-profit dedicated to economic development. Barela said he feels Abbott's plan strikes a good balance to ensure safety, and the need to restart the Texas economy.​​"It's important that we continue to take precautionary steps so that we don't take one step forward, and two steps back," Barela explained, "In the longer term, if there is good news out of this crisis, I believe the manufacturing supply chain will be fundamentally changed, and that there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of jobs moving back to the North American continent."​

As Texas is on the move to reopen some businesses, Barela said it's important for El Pasoans to remember to do their part by staying safe.

"It's very important that we continue to wear masks whenever possible when we're in public, that we continue to socially distance ourselves from others who are shopping and that businesses too, that they can instill confidence in their customers also practice that same level of precaution" Barela shared.

Barela said while working to methodically open our economy, he believes more job opportunities will sprout for our border region, "In the end, human life is precious. We need to make sure that we prioritize human life, while at the same time make sure that we preserve businesses, put people back to work, and get people back on that belief that there's hope and faith in the economy."​

