Doña Ana County reports 10 new cases; deaths in New Mexico now in the triple digits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 101 additional positive tests for COVID-19, 10 being from Doña Ana County.
New Mexico COVID-19 cases now at a total of 2,823.
According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 8 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 58 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 21 new cases in San Juan County
New Mexico health officials also reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19. Those are:
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
The total number of deaths in the state of New Mexico due to COVID-19 is now 104.
There are currently 155 individuals hospitalized and 666 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered according to a release.
As of today, New Mexico has now had 2,823 positive test for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 694
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 22
- Cibola County: 41
- Colfax County: 5
- Curry County: 12
- Doña Ana County: 126
- Eddy County: 12
- Grant County: 14
- Guadalupe County: 13
- Harding County: 1
- Lea County: 10
- Lincoln County: 2
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 3
- McKinley County: 778
- Otero County: 4
- Quay County: 4
- Rio Arriba County: 14
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Sandoval County: 378
- San Juan County: 463
- San Miguel County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 95
- Socorro County: 40
- Taos County: 17
- Torrance County: 14
- Union County: 3
- Valencia County: 42
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).