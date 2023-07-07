EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dona Ana County will operate cooling centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to remain high.

Community centers are air conditioned and offer seating to residents of all ages. Water and restroom facilities are also available.

There is no cost to use the cooling centers.

Cooling centers will be located at the following community centers: Butterfield, 9350 Berry Patch Lane in Las Cruces, closed on Saturday, July 8 and open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9; Colquitt, 625 Paseo Real Drive in Chaparral, open 1 to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9; La Mesa, 744 San Jose Road in La Mesa, open 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9; Organ, 5880 Second St. in Organ; open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and closed on Sunday, July 9; Radium Springs, 12060 Lindbeck Road in Radium Springs, open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9; and Vado/Del Cerro, 180 La Fe Ave. in Vado, closed Saturday, July 8 and open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9.