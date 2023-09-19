EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with an investigation regarding the suspicious death of Alfonso Rodriguez, who died back in August.

The County says Rodriguez was believed to be headed to Mountainview Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces on the night of his death from Doña Ana, when he crashed near the Starbucks on East Lohman.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries believed to be sustained in the crash, but he died shortly thereafter.

An autopsy revealed fatal injuries that were determined not to have been a result of the motor vehicle crash, according to the county.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office Detective Lawrence Louick at 575-525-8810 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.