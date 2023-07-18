DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Dona Aña County official said a truck was hauling 13 people in a trailer and blew a border patrol checkpoint before a police shooting that left the driver dead.

The incident involving several agencies began early Sunday morning when Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies spotted the truck with a blown tire near the interstate.

The driver eventually stopped, and those in the trailer inside barrels, raised their hands to surrender.

“Part of the problem was they couldn’t get out. They were stacked on top of each other. They’re heavy. Some of them could get out or move. Others could not,” stated Sheriff Kim Stewart.

Roughly 18 minutes later, the sheriff claimed the driver discharged at least one shot, and Las Cruces Police returned fire. He was hit and died at an El Paso hospital.

A woman in the trailer also suffered minor injuries and was released, but it’s unclear if she was shot.

Sheriff Stewart would not say this is a case of human smuggling, referring that part of the investigation to border patrol.

However, she called those in the trailer “victims” and said border agents confirmed a vehicle matching the truck’s description drove through a checkpoint earlier in the night.