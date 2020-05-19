Doña Ana County COVID-19 numbers increase by 11; 43 cases reported at the Otero County Processing Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 104 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

As of today, there are a total of 6,192 COVDI-19 cases and 276 related deaths in New Mexico.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 38

Otero County Processing Center: 43

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 21

There are currently 204 individuals hospitalized, and 1,882 COVID-19 cases are designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).