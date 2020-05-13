Doña Ana County COVID-19 cases grow by 4; state total now 5,364

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 155 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

As of today there are a total of 5,364 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 231 deaths.

A total of 200 individuals are hospitalized and 1,515 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new case in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new case in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 53 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 56 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 7  new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
  • 3 new cases among federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A female in her 100s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

According to a release, the Department of Health currently reports 38 COVID-19 cases among federal detainees at the Otero County Processing Center, an ICE facility in Otero County, 1 COVID-19 case among federal detainees at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Torrance County, and 21 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The Department of Health currently reports 2 COVID-19 cases among federal detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Cibola County. Due to a reporting error, these cases were previously accounted for within the total case count for Bernalillo County.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Next step of dispersing $119 million in coronavirus relief funds underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Next step of dispersing $119 million in coronavirus relief funds underway"

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Texas State Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Texas State Capitol"

Air Force Thunderbirds conduct flyover in Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Thunderbirds conduct flyover in Austin"

Thunderbirds fly over Lake Travis during essential worker honor flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds fly over Lake Travis during essential worker honor flight"

The Thunderbirds flying over Round Rock on May 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Thunderbirds flying over Round Rock on May 13"

A view of the Thunderbirds from atop Dobie 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "A view of the Thunderbirds from atop Dobie 21"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz