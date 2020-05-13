Doña Ana County COVID-19 cases grow by 4; state total now 5,364

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 155 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.
As of today there are a total of 5,364 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 231 deaths.
A total of 200 individuals are hospitalized and 1,515 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new case in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new case in Curry County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 53 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 56 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 100s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
According to a release, the Department of Health currently reports 38 COVID-19 cases among federal detainees at the Otero County Processing Center, an ICE facility in Otero County, 1 COVID-19 case among federal detainees at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Torrance County, and 21 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Otero County Prison Facility.
The Department of Health currently reports 2 COVID-19 cases among federal detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Cibola County. Due to a reporting error, these cases were previously accounted for within the total case count for Bernalillo County.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).