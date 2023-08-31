EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Community College (DACC)’s Workforce Development and Career Readiness is offering affordable training opportunities for those seeking to enhance their computer skills at the DACC Workforce Center located at 2345 E. Nevada Ave.
The college is offering the following courses:
- Beginning Basic Computers (two courses): For beginners or those needing to brush up on skills. This course is taught at an easy pace which covers using personal computers, tablets, smartphones, safe internet, and social media use, word processing, spreadsheets and presentation software. The cost is $45 for each course which includes all course material.
- Essential Computer Skills – September 11-14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This class will cover Windows, basic computer skills, using email and internet basics.
- Essential Software Skills – September 25-28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This class will cover Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Microsoft Excel (three courses): These classes cover Microsoft’s spreadsheet program for beginners or those looking to hone their skills. The cost is $95 for each course.
- Introduction to Excel – September 1 and September 8 from 8 a.m. to noon or October 20 and October 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. This eight-hour training consists of two separate four-hour sessions and provides learners with an overview of working with functions, lists and tables in Microsoft Excel.
- Intermediate Excel – September 21-22 from 8 a.m. to noon or November 10 and November 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. This eight-hour training consists of two separate four-hour sessions that provide learners with an overview of working with functions, lists and tables in Microsoft Excel. Participants will learn about analyzing data, visualizing data with charts, and using PivotTables and Pivot Charts.
- Advanced Excel – December 1 and December 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. This course teaches advanced functions of Microsoft 2019 Excel including working with multiple worksheets and workbooks, sharing and protecting workbooks, using lookup functions, forecasting data and creating sparklines and mapping data.