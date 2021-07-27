Doña Ana Community College to fully reopen for in-person instruction August 2nd

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, August 2nd, Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will fully re-open its doors to students, staff, and instructors.

DACC announced that all its buildings will fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The move follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of New Mexico which reopened to full capacity beginning July 1st

Officials said fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks for most spaces at DACC facilities. However, masks are required for those who are not vaccinated and for some spaces where activities do not allow for social distancing. DACC will also continue to move forward with maintaining social distancing inside classrooms and/or labs whenever possible. 

DACC will continue to offer instruction and services using remote technologies. Many more DACC classes will also also be offered in person beginning in the fall semester.  

Applications are currently being accepted for this semester which is scheduled to begin August 18th.

DACC encourages applicants to apply early in order to better assist them with obtaining financial aid and/or scholarships. Applying early also allows students more time to attend orientation, meet with their advisors, and register for classes.  Helpful information such as degree programs, tuition costs, financial aid, and more can be found on the DACC website. 

Applicants can apply online at dacc.nmsu.edu. DACC has two campuses and four learning centers located within Doña Ana County. 

