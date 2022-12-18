EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will receive nearly $3 million for expansion efforts of its nursing program.

The state of New Mexico’s Higher Education Department recently awarded DACC $2.5 million for an endowed faculty coordinator position at the Sunland Park Center which is located at 3365 McNutt Road. The grant will also provide opportunities for educational outreach and the creation of campus collaborations.

“Our plan includes developing, formalizing, and expanding support for nursing students, as part of the college culture of equity, diversity and inclusion to ensure representation is across all student levels such as providing gas vouchers, supplies, and equipment, and professional development for faculty and staff.”

In addition, the nursing program will receive $995,600 to assist with its efforts to expand. This funding will assist with mentoring, tutoring, transportation support, and incentives for nursing students to pass the National Council Licensure Examination, also called the NCLEX licensure exam. In January, DACC announced plans to expand its nursing program to Sunland Park for south county residents. The program will offer instruction as part of the DACC Nursing Career Ladder Program for students seeking either an LPN (licensed practical nurse) certificate or RN (registered nurse) degree.

It is the second major grant that DACC has received in recent days.

For more information on the DACC Nursing Program and/or to apply, go to https://dacc.nmsu.edu/nurs/.