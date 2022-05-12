EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced that Nelida Lozoya-Lewis of El Paso, Texas has been chosen for its 2022 class of Dole Caregiver Fellows – a highly-selective, national program for military and veteran caregivers who volunteer to represent the 5.5 million Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured service member or veteran at home.

As a Dole Caregiver Fellow, Lozoya-Lewis will serve as a leader, community organizer, and advocate for military caregivers in her state and nationwide. Fellows are trained by the Foundation and empowered to share their stories directly with national leaders in the White House, Congress, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other government agencies. The Fellows guide the Foundation, its coalition partners, and government and community leaders on the most pressing issues concerning military caregivers and influence positive change on behalf of these hidden heroes.

“Our Fellows are the heart of our work and with the 11 Fellows in this year’s class, in the Foundation’s tenth year, we are adding to the diversity of voices representing America’s hidden heroes. “Through their advocacy and community organizing, these Fellows will call attention to the most urgent, emerging issues facing caregivers, as well as decades-old problems that demand our nation’s action.” Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Lozoya-Lewis serves as a caregiver for her husband, Anthony, who sustained injuries as a result of his military service. Her story is linked here.

Senator Elizabeth Dole created the Dole Caregiver Fellows program in 2012 to directly engage military and veteran caregivers in the Foundation’s mission. The 2022 class represents 11 states and includes a wife who started her caregiving journey in the active-duty healthcare system.

