SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man plead guilty to possessing, with intent to distribute, liquid meth.

Pedro Rodriguez III, 44, plead guilty on Thursday to possessing 250 kilograms of liquid meth, a release from the United States Department of Justice stated.

On Jan 11, authorities said that Rodriguez switched lanes without signaling, prompting officers to conduct a traffic stop. They then discovered he had several arrest warrants at the time, and he was taken into custody.

During a search of his vehicle, authorities discovered 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth inside the gas tank.

Rodriguez admitted to knowing the meth was inside the vehicle, and stated that he was transporting the drugs from South Texas to Dallas.

Rodriguez faces up to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000,000. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.