EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many shelter dogs were taken on a road trip Sunday to Sunland Park Mall to hopefully find their forever home.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes were brought in showed to people who were coming through the mall in hopes of getting adopted. Adoptions were free today and the shelter says they will continue free adoptions if you weren’t able to come out today.

The animal services shelter on Fred Wilson is over capacity with around seven hundred dogs in the shelter right now.

“We’re kind of needing a little bit of help, a lot of help actually, with either fosters or adoptions so if anybody is interested we are still continuing our free adoptions at the shelter as well,” said Nancy Guzman the adoption supervisor.

If you aren’t able to adopt or foster, you can still sign up for rescue runners which is a volunteer program that allows you to walk shelter dogs every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“People can just sign up online our website is rescuerunners.org and they can just pick a date and time to reserve a spot and then they just show up and we hand them a dog,” said Ileene pina, a volunteer.

Pina says this morning alone they were able to walk/run 112 dogs.

If you still want to adopt but weren’t able to make it today, you can go to your local shelter and still adopt.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.