EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year-old and a 40-year-old were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries after they were bitten by two dogs resulting in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Dec. 27 in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to the El Paso Police.

Photos by Santiago Reyes – KTSM

Police say that at 6:59 p.m. officers responded to the 8500 block of Danube on an animal bite call.

When officers arrived, they learned two dogs had bitten two people. An officer then discharged his weapon at the two dogs while at the scene, according to police.

Police say a 10-year-old and a 40-year-old were taken to a local hospital; however, the severity of injuries is unknown.

Additionally, the Internal Affairs and the Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.