EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A dog and two birds have died after a house fire took place in Santa Teresa late Thursday evening, Oct. 12, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

The fire department said via X that they responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Torrey Pines Dr. on Thursday.

The fire is under investigation by Dona Ana County Fire Investigators. No other injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.