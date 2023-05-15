EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Northeast City Rep. Joe Molinar has completed his required harassment and discrimination training, according to documents released by the City of El Paso.

A city employee accused Molinar of repeatedly asking her to dance at a city Thanksgiving luncheon last year and refusing to take “no” for an answer.

Then, after the luncheon, a report by an independent investigator showed that Molinar approached her again and told her she “owed him a dance” and she again said no.

He then allegedly told her that he was going to direct City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to make her dance with him.

A report done by Clara B. Burns, an attorney with El Paso law firm Kemp Smith, concluded that “Molinar’s conduct violated the City’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy.”

The report also concluded that Molinar’s “conduct was inappropriate and that the Complainant was uncomfortable, intimidated and offended by the conduct.”

Earlier this year, the City Council voted to have Mayor Oscar Leeser write a warning letter to Molinar and require him to complete additional training within 90 days.

Documents show that Molinar completed his harassment training on May 8 and 10. The training was one hour each (two total hours) through the City of El Paso Training Institute.