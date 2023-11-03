EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of cousins are now facing federal child pornography charges, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Ryan Gallardo of Anthony, New Mexico, and Yamil Pillado of El Paso are facing federal charges of distribution and receipt of child pornography and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

Both are facing state charges in their respective states and were initially arrested by in May.

They also discussed in graphic details sexual fantasies about children known to them or other acts they allegedly committed on juveniles they were acquainted with. The federal documents also include multiple disturbing verbatim text conversations between the pair.

Gallardo was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 2 and is being held without bond. Pillado has yet to be arrested on federal charges.