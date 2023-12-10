EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County has launched its first-ever national marketing campaign to promote tourism along the Mission Trail.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, El Paso County will host a red-carpet premiere at the Alamo Drafthouse East of “The Majestic Mission Trail,” a 24-minute short film highlighting the 9-mile stretch of the historic corridor that connects San Elizario, Socorro, and Ysleta.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse East, at 12351 Pellicano Dr.

“Filmed this summer by local production company Leo Marketing, the documentary highlights the history of the missions, inviting travelers to venture beyond the city limits, and to explore where the past meets the present. The film celebrates the history of the area with iconic architecture, stories from local historians, and a glimpse of what to expect when visiting the area, with museums, entertainment, restaurants, and culture to experience,” according to a news release announcing the film’s premiere.

County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, whose precinct represents the area, hopes the film creates public interest in the Mission Trail.

“The Mission Trail is such an important part of our history. The missions represent nearly 350 years of our traditions, culture, and heritage. Unfortunately, many people in our region don’t know about these historical treasures. The goal of this film is to bring awareness about the missions, not only to our own local community, but also to a national audience who will travel to El Paso to learn about our history, enjoy our delicious food, meet our incredible artists, and enjoy El Paso hospitality,” Holguin said.

The documentary aims to share the history of the Mission trail, a standout destination while visiting El Paso, and attract local citizens and visitors alike.

“The Mission Trail offers live music, art museums that range in style from Impressionism to Chicano, live Billy the Kid re-enactments, cuisines inspired by local award-winning chefs, family activities like a petting zoo, and restaurants that source locally for a farm-to-table experience,” according to the news release.

“‘The Majestic Mission Trail’ showcases the immense value and importance of our local heritage,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. “Through this innovative project, we aim to position El Paso County as a premier heritage tourism destination, attracting an influx of visitors eager to immerse themselves in the wonders of our Mission Trail while at the same time stimulating our local economy.”

“The Majestic Mission Trail” premiere and presentation will also feature performances from Ysleta High School Folklorico Group, Mariachi Los Gavilanes, and the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Social Dance Group.

The event is part of the El Paso County’s effort to highlight its diverse and distinct neighborhoods, according to the news release.