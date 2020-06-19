Doctor speaks on COVID-19 effects on pregnancy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s tough enough raising children these days and it’s even harder in the age of the coronavirus. For many pregnant and first-time mothers like Natalie Arredondo, the fear of bringing COVID-19 home remains.

“Just the fear of like bringing something back home, and you know we really try to limit going outside, but it’s just that one trip you never know right, so that is what I am scared of,” Arredondo said.

Right now, doctors are still trying to figure out how COVDID-19 affects expectant mothers and newborns.

Doctor Nayo Williams runs a clinic in El Paso, and based on the information they do have, she says pregnant women may not be at higher risk but it’s important to monitor certain symptoms.

“One of the symptoms you know, moms who lose any taste or smell. That is something that they should be looking out for because that could be an early sign of COVID-19” OBGYN Dr. Williams said.

Although doctor visits are being limited due to CDC guidelines, today’s technology, utilizing telemedicine is helping reach expectant mothers.

“With moms with high risk issues like diabetes you know we can have a video conference and they can go over their sugars, they can tell me what is going on, and that is something that they don’t need to come into the office for,” Dr. Williams said.

Current guidelines allow one person in the delivery room and people are advised not to visit new moms at home until social distancing guidelines are lifted.