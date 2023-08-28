EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal Lower Valley crash over the weekend admitted to “bar hopping” before the crash early Saturday morning, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Cassandra Yolanda Hernandez, 26, is accused of driving drunk and rear-ending another vehicle while driving along Loop 375 East at Zaragoza. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The second vehicle hit the guard rail, rolled over and collided with a metal pole, according to reports by El Paso Police.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Alondra Soriano Rojas, 40, of San Elizario died at the scene.

According to court documents, Hernandez told police that she was bar hopping in the Downtown area and “drank two or three shots of ‘Rumps’ at the Church Bar.”

Hernandez also told police that she then drove her friend home who lives in the Downtown area. After dropping off her friend, she proceeded to drive herself home on Loop 375, according to court documents.

She told police that she did not recall how the crash happened but said another vehicle was traveling beside her, according to court documents.

A witness told police they saw Hernandez driving “recklessly” along Loop 375 East and was driving at a high rate of speed of “possibly over 100 mph,” according to court documents.

The witness said he saw her traveling across all lanes of traffic and eventually struck the vehicle from behind.

According to court documents, police found a receipt in Hernandez’s pocket that showed a sale and purchase of one alcoholic drink called “Jameson” and four alcoholic drinks called “Rumple” at another bar called B17 Bombers, also in the Downtown area.

Police said she initially agreed to a standardized field sobriety test but then became argumentative and attempted to walk away. After she was arrested, a blood draw warrant was eventually executed to get a sample of her blood, according to documents.