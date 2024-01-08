EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teenager who is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of another teenager in South-Central El Paso told police officers conflicting stories and told police he had been in a fight at a bar and then later changed his story to say he had been assaulted at a gas station.

That’s according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Ruger Garrett Clark, 18, is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.

Police say Clark is responsible for the hit-and-run crash that killed 17-year-old Anahi Karla Leanos at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5 along the Border Highway at Fonseca in South-Central El Paso.

Police say that Leanos’ car broke down and when she pulled over to the emergency lane, she was struck by Clark, who subsequently fled and was later arrested by police at Alameda and Yarbrough.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Clark initially told police he had been involved in a fight at the Little Bit of Texas bar. He also told police at one point that he had been assaulted at a gas station.

Clark also reportedly told police that a friend of his was driving his pickup truck so they could get away from the assault. But he didn’t know his friend’s last name or address, according to documents.

Clark also denied that he or his friend had been in a crash, according to court documents.

Police said that Clark had an “X” on his hand indicating he had been at a club, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol on his breath and cuts on his face that appeared to be “more consistent with a collision than an assault,” police said.

Officers also noticed that Clark’s vehicle had part of another vehicle wedged in its front grill, according to court documents.

Police noticed other damage to Clark’s vehicle that indicated he had been in a crash.

A separate court document stated that Clark’s blood-alcohol level tested at 0.124 and then later at 0.120.