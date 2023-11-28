EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbery after allegedly robbing a Pizza Hut driver in El Paso’s Lower Valley this month and KTSM has obtained court documents that show what led up to the incident.

According to court documents, just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, a Pizza Hut delivery driver was delivering an order to an apartment complex in the Lower Valley located on 528 Center Way.

The driver told police that he knocked on the delivery address and no one answered the door and saw Carlos Luna Garza, 17, looking into the delivery driver’s vehicle.

The driver told police that he asked Luna Garza if he ordered a pizza, to which Luna Garza replied yes, according to court documents.

The driver then walked over to Luna Garza and told him the order and the price, to which Luna Garza reached into his pocket, took out some dollar bills and then put them back in his pocket.

Luna Garza then told the driver “I have a gun give me the stuff and your phone or I’ll shoot you,” according to court documents.

Luna Garza then allegedly motioned with his right hand that he had a gun in the waist band of his pants.

The driver told police that he was in fear for his life and did what Luna Garza ordered him to do, according to court documents.

The driver then got into his vehicle and left. Officers were then dispatched to the Pizza Hut located on 7984 Gateway East regarding the incident.

The delivery driver described Luna Garza’s clothing to police, stating that he was wearing a black ski mask and a black hoodie.

On Friday, Nov. 10, the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit uncovered several videos that were posted to Instagram under a user’s profile that displayed the title “Tryna tax me for pizza” and showed a Pizza Hut delivery person closing the door to a red colored vehicle, according to court documents.

Another video from the same Instagram account showed a two-liter Mountain Dew soda, and a Pizza Hut delivery bag. A third video showed a delivery person closing the driver’s side door to the vehicle and fleeing the scene. A fourth video showed Pizza Hut chicken wings, and a half-eaten pizza with a title displaying “Not even this can ChKange me.”

On Saturday, Nov. 11, police were called regarding a stolen vehicle that evaded DPS and El Paso Police Gang Unit officers near the same apartment complex located on 528 Center Way, according to court documents.

Court documents state several individuals fled the scene and some were arrested, including Luna Garza who was taken into custody for evading arrest or detention.

Several other videos were found on Instagram showing Luna Garza wearing the same ski mask in several of his photographs and video clips which the delivery person described to police.

Luna Garza was booked on Friday, Nov. 17 into the El Paso County Jail Annex for robbery and other charges under a total bond of $14,000.