EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were recently arrested and charged with murder after Mark Anthony Carlisle, 25, was shot and killed in West El Paso near the Cincinnati Entertainment District earlier this month. KTSM has obtained court documents that show what led up to his death.

Court documents state two witnesses were located at the scene of the deadly shooting on Friday, June 9.

One of the witnesses told law enforcement that she along with another individual and Carlisle were walking to their vehicle after leaving the Cincinnati area but were confronted by two men who had face coverings, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage was gathered from different locations around the area and captured the street Glory Road where the two witnesses and Carlisle were seen walking west on the sidewalk, south of Glory Road.

Footage from a parking garage showed two subjects exit from a silver vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a white T-shirt with a Tommy Hilfiger logo across the chest and a “black balaclava mask that exposed his eyes” and the passenger was wearing a “white with black stamp bandana” that was covering the lower part of his face, according to court documents.

The passenger was later identified to be Madoc Gaither, 20.

Documents state Gaither exited the front passenger side of the silver vehicle holding a gun in his right hand. Surveillance footage from another building captured Carlisle and the two witnesses walking south at the 2700 block of Mesa with Gaither and the driver “walking at a fast pace” behind them.

Carlisle was then shot outside of the Corralito Restaurant while the witnesses ran in different directions.

Surveillance footage from another area captured Gaither and the driver running back to the vehicle through an alleyway that was located between the parking garage and the strip mall on the 2700 block of N. Mesa.

Footage also showed Gaither falling to ground and losing a pair of white tennis shoes that he was reportedly wearing and continued to hold the gun in his right hand. Both subjects then fled the scene, according to court documents.

Court documents state unmarked vehicles conducted surveillance at the 900 block of N. Zaragoza where the silver vehicle was located with Levi Hemley being the registered owner of the vehicle.

Gaither was also seen allegedly throwing away a white T-shirt and a “balaclava mask” in the community Dumpster, according to court documents.

Court documents also state Gaither texted Hemley’s girlfriend at 3:41 a.m. that he and Hemley had to leave El Paso.

A separate witness came forward and provided video which showed Gaither and Hemley were inside PROFE Cantina the night of the shooting. Hemley was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a Tommy Hilfiger logo across the chest, according to court documents.

Court documents also state that detectives recovered a jail call from Gaither where he identified Hemley as the driver during the incident of Carlisle’s death.