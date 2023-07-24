EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who is accused of killing a woman and injuring three other people in a drunk driving crash over the weekend told officers that he was being chased by other vehicles before the crash, that the people chasing him tried to assault him after the wreck and that’s why he attempted to walk away from the scene.

That’s according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Jorge Salinas Escajeda, 50, is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after the multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 22 that killed 72-year-old Alva Aida Razo.

According El Paso Police, three vehicles were stopped at a stoplight at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at North Desert and North Mesa in West El Paso.

Police say that Escajeda, who was driving at a high rate of speed, never slowed down and collided into the rear of the car that Razo was a passenger in. Razo was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries. Three other people were also injured in the crash.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, two witnesses say that Escajeda tried to walk away from the scene of the crash and one of them stopped him before the first patrol unit arrived.

After taking Escajeda into custody, police observed he had a “white coating on his lips, a white coating coming from his nose and was observed to be sweating excessively even though the (police) unit’s air condition was at full power,” according to court documents.

The officer also smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

When the officer tried to talk to Escajeda, Escajeda began saying, “kill me, kill me,” according to court documents.

Later Escajeda told officers he had two beers prior to the crash. He also said that after he left work in Horizon City and was traveling on Loop 375, he was being chased by other vehicles, according to court documents.

After the collision, he said those same people who were chasing him began to assault him and that’s why he wanted to leave the scene, according to those same documents.