EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father to death and KTSM has obtained court documents that show what led up to the incident.

Court documents state Angel Javier Gallegos, 28, and his father, Alberto Javier Gallegos, 55, were arguing before the fatal stabbing took place.

A witness who was living at the residence told police that the argument started after Angel Gallegos invited some friends over. The argument then escalated to a physical altercation.

Another witness who was also living at the residence told police that he saw Angel Gallegos and his father having a physical altercation and attempted to separate them, however the witness was unable to.

The witness also told police that he saw Angel Gallegos grab a knife from the kitchen sink and began to stab his father multiple times in the back, according to court documents.

Officers were then dispatched along the 3500 block of East Yandell and later located Alberto Gallegos in a pool of blood inside of the residence.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died as result of his injuries.

Angel Gallegos was taken into custody by responding officers and the kitchen knife was located at the scene, according to court documents.

Angel Gallegos was charged with murder and booked into the County Detention Facility and his bail was set at $250,000.