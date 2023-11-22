EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old woman from Socorro was recently charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly UTV crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, according to court documents.

Court documents state Maria Isabel Lopez Martinez, 23, told police that she was at home with her family and had been drinking that Saturday.

Martinez told police that she decided to ride an off-road vehicle and also decided to pick up Irene Stephanie Acevedo, 24.

Martinez told police that she had been drinking and also mentioned it was her first time operating an off-road vehicle.

Martinez told police that she let Acevedo ride in the bed of the vehicle as they made their way back to Martinez’ residence.

Court documents state Martinez did not “know the area well and was unsure of how to maneuver the UTV in reverse to return back the way she came.”

Martinez told police that as she made her way down Wewoka Drive, she began to accelerate rapidly at a curve and lost control of the UTV.

Court documents state after Martinez made a hard right turn at the curve, she then over corrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll on its side.

Acevedo was then thrown off of the vehicle as she was not restrained, according to court documents.

Socorro Police Communications then received a call at around 6:30 p.m., regarding a motor vehicle accident at the 200 block of Wewoka Dr.

While at the scene, Martinez admitted to drinking two 12-ounce bottles of Corona, and three foam cups of Tamarindo Smirnoff Tequila, according to court documents.

Martinez also provided a breath sample which yielded a BAC of 0.088/0.085, according to court documents.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the off-road vehicle on its side and Acevedo being rendered first aid as she laid unresponsive on the ground.

Acevedo was then transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Martinez is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter. She self-surrendered and was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 22 with a $21,000 bond.