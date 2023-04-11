EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the videos that show El Paso Police officers using force in West El Paso. The incident happened over the weekend at the 5400 block of Gate Ridge.

The affidavit is for 23-year-old Jose Sanchez who could be seen getting punched in the face by officers in the videos.

The document says that officers responded to a call in West El Paso for an aggravated assault in progress with the call indicating that a group of youths was chasing an individual with a gun.

Once police arrived, they located a group that matched the description.

The videos show Sanchez getting punched, and another individual getting taken to the ground after grabbing the officer who was punching Sanchez’s arm. The officer can then be seen putting his hands on that individual’s neck. Later an officer points his gun at the person recording the video.

The mother of the 23-year-old who was punched says her son is autistic.

“He doesn’t understand what they have to do; it’s their job. But I knew that if they grabbed him aggressively how he would react. And he’s not going to let himself so that’s why I tried to rush and explain to them. I tried to tell them to try and talk to him nicely because of his disability,” said Laura Guadalupe Gaytan, the mother of Jose Sanchez who was arrested.

She said she was there when the incident happened and tried to tell the officers why her son was reacting the way he was.

“When I saw that they started punching him, that’s when I got upset because why did they have to punch him if he wasn’t punching them,” Gaytan said.

Gaytan was also arrested for interfering with public duties and resisting arrest, search or transport but has since posted a bond.

The El Paso Police Department says they are aware of the videos and the incident is under review.