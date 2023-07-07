EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday marks one week from the crash that sent a Ford Explorer dangling off the side of the Chase Tower Parking Garage in Downtown El Paso. KTSM obtained arrest documents for the driver, identified as Leonard ‘Tripper’ Goodman, 71, who police charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main just after midnight, where a 2011 Ford Explorer had crashed through the garage’s third floor and was partially dangling out of the structure. Concrete debris from the garage was scattered across the roadway beneath.

Upon arrival, officers found Goodman still sitting in the driver’s seat, partially protruding from the parking garage. When asked if he’d had anything to drink, Goodman allegedly admitted to having “a few drinks in his office.” Officers noted that Goodman appeared to be slurring his words and swayed while walking. He allegedly told officers he was heading home when he crashed.

The affidavit alleges Goodman almost fell and used the Explorer as leverage to hold himself up. When asked again, Goodman allegedly told officers he’d had two glasses of wine. He refused a breathalyzer test or blood sample and asked to speak with a lawyer. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, booked into the El Paso County Detention Center, and was released later that day.

Goodman is the president of the Goodman Financial Group, serves on many prominent boards around El Paso, and was named El Paso Inc.’s Person of the Year in 2012. He was the chairman of the El Paso Tomorrow Political Action Committee, which worked to pass the bond that brought the ballpark to Downtown El Paso.