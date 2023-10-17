EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man has been arrested and is being accused of fatally shooting one of his neighbors after an argument escalated on Friday morning, Oct. 13, in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Mario Velazquez Lechuga, 68, is facing a charge of murder and is being accused of fatally shooting James Stephon Burton, 62.

Court documents state Lechuga was working on his front yard at around 8 a.m. that morning and was arguing with Burton and Joseph Carter who were living together across the street at the time of the incident.

Lechuga approached their residence and fired a handgun, striking Carter, according to court documents.

Lechuga then walked back to his residence and Burton walked towards a separate neighbor’s home.

The neighbor met with Burton outside and Lechuga walked towards them, firing a handgun in their direction, and shooting Burton in the abdomen, according to court documents.

Lechuga then ran back inside his residence and Burton walked until he eventually collapsed.

Witnesses at the scene provided first aid to Burton until police and fire medical services arrived.

El Paso Police discovered Burton lying on the sidewalk and the witnesses who were providing first aid directed officers to Lechuga’s home after they saw him entering his residence while holding a handgun, according to court documents.

Lechuga then exited his residence after officers asked for him to come out. He was placed into custody and officers located a live 9 mm ammunition on his person, according to court documents.

Officers also conducted a “protective sweep” of Lechuga’s residence and discovered a handgun inside his home, according to court documents.

Burton’s roommate was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to court documents. Burton was also transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.