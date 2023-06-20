EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has obtained court documents that detail what led up to the death of El Paso resident Alfredo Dominguez, 35, and his dog after they were struck by a driver who reportedly lost control in El Paso’s Upper Valley last Friday.

Court documents state Cody Reid Lesher, 32, was driving a 2015 Maserati and was traveling southbound on the 4600 block of Emory when he lost control and struck a gas meter.

The Maserati then began to roll over and struck Dominguez and his dog as they were both walking on the shoulder going northbound.

Court documents state the Maserati came to a rest at approximately 100 yards away and witnesses told officers that Lesher exited the vehicle through the driver’s side and began to “fast walk” northbound on the 4600 block of Emory, then turned back, and went southbound on Emory.

Witnesses also told officers Lesher entered the backyard of a nearby residence as he was “looking for a place to hide,” according to court documents.

Lesher then exited the backyard and was detained by police at the corner of Emory and Hermosa.

Lesher was transported to a local hospital where he told police that he arrived at a bar/restaurant with another individual at around 5 p.m. and left at around 6:30 p.m.

Lesher told police the individual was driving at the time of the collision.

He also told the officer that after the collision, he exited the vehicle and went to the passenger’s side.

The officer then asked Lesher why he would go to the passenger’s side if he wasn’t driving at the time of the collision. Lesher then said he meant to say the driver’s side, according to court documents.

The officer also noted that Lesher had a mark on his left shoulder that was “consistent with the seat belt crossing from the left shoulder down to the right waist (as if he was in the driver’s side),” according to court documents.

Lesher was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving personal injury.

A 600,000 cash surety bond and a $50,000 PR bond were issued on the first charge and a $100,000 bond on the second charge.

As KTSM has previously reported, Lesher has been arrested twice in the past three months for vehicle-related offenses.