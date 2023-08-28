EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old Las Cruces woman is facing an array of charges after being pulled over for allegedly driving drunk with an 8-year-old child in her vehicle over the weekend, according to documents obtained by KTSM.

Katrina Renee Moreno was arrested Sunday, Aug. 27 after she was pulled over for driving more than 90 mph along Interstate 10 in Dona Ana County. She also allegedly “flipped off” one of the officers and was found to be in possession of a firearm.

She was charged with the following offenses: abuse of child; aggravated driving while under the influence; negligent use of a deadly weapon (carrying a firearm while under the influence); speeding; concealing identity; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

According to court documents, Moreno was pulled over by New Mexico State Police at about 7:30 Sunday night along I-10 in Dona Ana County.

After being pulled over, Moreno placed her hand out the window and “flipped off” the first officer on the scene, according to court documents. Secondary backup units were then requested.

New Mexico Police say she remained uncooperative and ignored several requests to get out of her car, according to court documents. At one point, Moreno got out of her car, only to get back inside once an officer approached.

Officers then helped Moreno get out her vehicle. That is when officers noticed an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.

Officers also noticed “an obvious odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath,” according to court documents. Her eyes were also watery and bloodshot and her speech was slurred, according to court documents.

Moreno did not to admit to drinking but officers did notice a “12-pack box of White Claws in the front passenger seat.”