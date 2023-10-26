EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught naked with a mentally handicapped woman on Sunday, Oct. 22 at a Las Cruces nursing facility.

Larry Jennings, 70, is charged with criminal sexual contact and criminal sexual penetration stemming from the alleged incident at the Blue Horizon Boutique Assistant & Memory Care facility on Oct. 22.

According to court documents, facility employees found Jennings and the elderly victim in bed naked after she failed to leave her room for breakfast.

Jennings, who is known by the victim, was allegedly fondling and groping her. A family member confirmed the alleged victim had a mental handicap which rendered her unable to consent to any sexual contact.

Jennings is being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.