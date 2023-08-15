HOUSTON (KIAH) — A murder investigation is underway after the discovery of a body wrapped in plastic and duct tape in Tomball on Sunday.

Investigators have a husband and wife in custody. They say the pair admitted to their involvement in the killing after the wife admitted to having an affair with the victim.

Narciso Banos, 49, has been charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse when he faced a judge Sunday. His wife, Francisca Carrizales, 42, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse.

The judge set Banos’ bond at $6.5 million, while Carrizales’ bond is set at $3.5 million. Both are currently booked at the Harris County Jail.

On Friday, police were called to the residence at the 11500 block of Ezekiel Road for a welfare check on 32-year-old Francisco Romero.

Romero had been reported missing and his last known address was at the home of Banos and his wife, which Banos is Romero’s boss.

Court documents said that on Thursday, Carrizales told Banos about the affair she was having with Romero, and Banos tied up Romeo with a belt and pistol-whipped him and hit him in the head and body several times with the end of a rifle. The beating was for an unknown period of time extending from Thursday night into Friday.

Banos let Romeo go on Friday, but Romero was incoherent and unable to drive and wanted to sleep at the property, court documents said. The next day, Romero was still on the property and was unresponsive, and the couple later found out that he was dead.

On Friday night, the couple then wrapped up Romero’s body in black plastic and cleaned the office of blood, court documents said.