EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A drunken fight led to an Upper Valley man killing his mother last week, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Police arrested Jake Bean, 31, on Friday, July 6, and he was charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother Tracy Bean, 59.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday along the 6200 block of Strahan Road in the Upper Valley.

According to court documents, Bean’s father told police that his son had been drinking and that was a “normal occurrence for the defendant to get drunk and become violent.”

His mother had been gone for most of the day, according to what the father told police. When Tracy Bean arrived home, she went out to the workshop on the property where both her husband and son were at. According to the father, Tracy Bean and her son began to argue and Jake Bean pulled out a revolver he had been carrying and pointed it at her.

Tracy Bean tried to grab the gun from her son, according to court documents. Jake Bean tried to fire his gun several times unsuccessfully before the gun finally fired and struck Tracy Bean in the torso.

The father told police that his son then pointed the gun at his mother’s back after she had fallen to the ground and he thought his son was going to shoot her again. The father then grabbed the gun and restrained his son until Jake Bean “passed out,” according to court documents.

Jake Bean was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. When he was released, he asked police multiple times, “I didn’t kill my mother, did I?”