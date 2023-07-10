EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An aggravated assault in front of a home in an East El Paso neighborhood escalated to murder and the victim was transported by the homeowner and the girlfriend of one of the suspects to the hospital, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

El Paso Police arrested Kyle Lopez, 37, and Albert Cadena, 48, in the murder of a 39-year-old man which happened on June 28 along the 2000 block of Diciembre Dr.

According to court documents, police used investigative research, information provided by the involved parties and surveillance video from the home where the crime was committed to identify the two suspects.

The victim has not been identified yet, pending notification of next of kin.

According to court documents, surveillance video obtained from the residence showed how the crime was committed.

Here is how court documents described the crime.

Lopez and his girlfriend, identified as Jessica Hernandez, arrived at the home along Diciembre. Later that same day, Lopez and co-suspect Cadena began to assault the victim by the front door. Court documents say that Lopez “took out a dark-colored object with a handgun grip and barrel, believed to be a firearm.” During the assault, Lopez struck the victim with the object believed to be a gun in the back of the head, which is believed to be “the moment the co-defendant (Lopez) shot” the victim.

Later, the homeowner, identified as Kenneth Hightower, and Hernandez drove the victim to the hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Hightower, according to court documents, told police that Lopez and Hernandez are in a “dating relationship” and have been to his house several times before. He also said that he was inside when he heard “a noise outside” and then saw the victim.

Police have not released a possible motive to the murder or what led up to the initial assault. They also did not release the relationship of the victim to the homeowner, the defendants or to Hernandez.