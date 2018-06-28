DNA evidence identifies man accused of raping woman hosting garage sale

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A man accused of raping a Las Cruces woman last year is now in jail after DNA evidence linked to his identity in a national criminal database.

According to a news release, the victim hosted a garage sale on Dona Ana Road on June 24, 2017.

The woman told investigators that two men who had previously been at the sale returned, claiming to have left a cell phone in her home.

Officials say the woman then let the men inside and was sexually assaulted by one of the men while the other "stood watch".

Last month, a DNA match from evidence collected during the investigation linked Encarnacion Salinas, 40, to the incident, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested Salinas on Monday at his parents' house in Hatch.

He is charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration and one count of false imprisonment.

Salinas is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond. His pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for July 10.