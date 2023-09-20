EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will be celebrating Downtown employees on Thursday, Sept. 21, in front of San Jacinto Plaza on Mills Avenue between Oregon and Mesa Street.

The DMD says the event will start at 7:45 a.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Attendees can expect food and entertainment as they come together to honor Downtown El Paso employees.

Photo credit: El Paso Downtown Management District’s website

The DMD says this event is its way of thanking the dedicated employees who have contributed to the growth and success of Downtown El Paso.

“Downtown Employee Appreciation Day is a dedicated celebration designed to express the El Paso DMD’s heartfelt gratitude to the hardworking employees of Downtown El Paso who play an integral role in shaping the success and vibrancy of our community.”

-The El Paso Downtown Management District