DJ Steve Aoki set to return to El Paso in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A popular and internationally known DJ is returning to the Sun City and will be making a splash this August at Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld.



DJ Steve Aoki is set to hit the stage Friday, August 27. The news was announced on an Instagram page @justgentertainment Thursday evening.

Those 16 and over are welcome and doors open at 7 p.m.



Aoki has performed multiple times in El Paso. His last show was in 2019 at Neon Desert where he states on an Instagram post, “El Paso knows how to party!!”

You can find tickets for the upcoming show at steveaokiep.com.



